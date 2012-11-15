版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Viacom said it plans to purchase $700 million in stock for the quarter ending December.

Nov 15 Viacom Inc : * Said it plans to purchase $700 million in stock for the quarter ending

December. * Said it plans to purchase $2.5 billion in stock in fiscal 2013. * CEO expects sequential improvement in ad revenue but will not be in positive

territory this quarter

