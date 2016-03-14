Viacom shareholders re-elect directors, reject voting rights proposal

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Viacom Inc investors re-elected the media company's directors and rejected a proposal to extend voting rights to all shareholders despite recommendations by the leading proxy advisory firm to withhold support for some directors and approve the proposal.
The shareholder vote come as no surprise given that 80 percent of Viacom's Class A voting shares are owned by longtime leader Sumner Redstone's holding company, National Amusements Inc.
A "substantial majority" of non-National Amusements shareholders voted for the directors and against the proposal to extend voting rights, the company said at its annual meeting in Miami. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.