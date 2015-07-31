Sky Italia agrees to buy Viacom's MTV Italia

MILAN, July 31 European pay TV company Sky has agreed to buy Italy's MTV free-to-air channel from U.S. media group Viacom, a move that could pressure local market leader Mediaset.

Sky Italia, the Italian arm of Sky, and Viacom did not disclose financial details in a joint statement on Friday.

The channel, which has the prized No. 8 position on the TV remote dial, will continue to distribute Viacom content, coupled with programming from Sky Italia.

