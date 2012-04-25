UPDATE 2-Viacom signs long-term lease to stay in Times Square

* Lease runs through 2031
* Lease calls for Viacom to expand to 1.6 mln sq ft
* SL Green refinances building with $775 mortgage from Bank
of China
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, April 25 Viacom Inc, owner of
cable networks MTV and Nickelodeon, has signed a long-term lease
that will keep it at its headquarters in a 54-story skyscraper
in Manhattan's Times Square.
"New York City is the undisputed media capital of the world
and a vibrant source of inspiration for Viacom's innovative and
creative employees," Viacom President and Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman said in a statement on Wednesday.
The lease will keep Viacom at 1515 Broadway, owned by SL
Green Realty Corp, and under the lease, Viacom will
eventually occupy all the building's office space, the companies
said in a statement.
"We have had a great partnership with SL Green and have been
proud to help lead the revitalization of the Times Square
neighborhood for two decades."
Viacom, which currently rents 1.4 million square feet in the
tower, has signed a lease that runs through 2031. Viacom will
expand its presence there to the full 1.6 million square feet as
other tenants' leases expire, the companies said.
Terms of the lease were not disclosed. CBRE Group
represented Viacom in the deal.
SL Green also refinanced the building with a $775 million
first mortgage from Bank of China, SL Green said. The financing
is for a seven-year term and replaces the previous $447 million
financing. SL Green said it would use the excess proceeds to
fund this transaction and for general corporate purposes.
Also on Wednesday, SL Green said publisher Random House Inc
has renewed a lease for 361,044 square feet, about 200,000
square feet less than it rented under its previous lease, at
1745 Broadway, roughly half a mile north of Viacom's
headquarters. That lease at the 50-story building will run
through mid 2023.
SL Green on Wednesday reported first-quarter funds from
operations, a performance measure for real estate investment
trusts, of $100.6 million, or $1.12 per share, excluding
transaction related costs. That compared with $145.2 million, or
$1.78 per share, a year earlier, before the company issued stock
Shares of SL Green closed up 1.9 percent, or $1.49, at
$78.61 on the New York Stock Exchange and were unchanged after
hours.