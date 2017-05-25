Viacom networks to return to Suddenlink customers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 25 A number of Viacom Inc's
networks, which include Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and
MTV, will be available to Altice NV's Suddenlink
subscribers more than two years after the cable provider dropped
them in a carriage dispute, the companies said on Thursday.
Suddenlink dropped all of Viacom's networks in October 2014.
Netherlands-based cable operator Altice bought Suddenlink
for $9.1 billion in 2015.
Suddenlink has 1.8 million customers in markets such as
Texas, West Virginia and Louisiana, according to an Altice
filing earlier this month.
Representatives for Viacom and Altice declined to comment on
when and which networks would come back to Suddenlink. An Altice
spokeswoman said the company would communicate directly with
customers in the coming weeks about changes to their lineups.
The agreement also includes early carriage renewal of
Viacom's premier networks for Altice's Optimum subscribers.
The return of Viacom networks to Suddenlink comes just
months after Viacom's new chief executive, Bob Bakish, said
improving relations with distributors was a priority.
Over the past several weeks, Bakish has been bringing
executives from Viacom to meet with different distributors and
discuss the state of the industry and how they can help each
other, Bakish told Reuters in an interview earlier this month.
However, Viacom is having issues with a larger distributor,
Charter Communications Inc, which recently moved
Viacom’s flagship networks to its most expensive programming
tier, which could mean lower affiliate and advertising revenue
for the media company.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing
by Bill Trott)