Viacom, Time Warner Cable reach iPad views settlement

* Dispute over letting iPad, other devices could carry
programs
* Two lawsuits settled, terms not disclosed
* Jersey Shore, Jon Stewart to be available on TWC app
By Jonathan Stempel
May 16 Viacom Inc , the parent
of MTV and Comedy Central, has settled lawsuits with Time Warner
Cable Inc over whether cable subscribers may watch shows
on mobile devices such as Apple Inc's iPad.
The accord means Viacom programs such as "Jersey Shore,"
"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" and "South Park" will become
available over the TWC TV app over the next several weeks.
"All of Viacom's programming will now be available to Time
Warner Cable subscribers for in-home viewing via Internet
protocol-enabled devices such as iPads," the companies said in a
joint statement posted on Viacom's website.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Time Warner
Cable will also continue to carry programming from Viacom's
Country Music Television, the companies said.
Maureen Huff, a Time Warner Cable spokeswoman, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The settlement resolves lawsuits that Viacom and Time Warner
Cable filed against each other in April 2011.
Viacom settled a similar iPad streaming lawsuit with
Cablevision Systems Corp last August.
The popularity of iPad tablets and other mobile devices has
caused friction between content providers such as Viacom and
cable companies over whether various means to distribute
programming violate contractual or trademark rights.
Mark Jafar, a Viacom spokesman, on a company blog called the
Time Warner Cable settlement "very good news for consumers."
The cases are Time Warner Cable Inc v. Viacom International
Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-02376; and Viacom International Inc et al v. Time Warner
Cable Inc et al in the same court, No. 11-02387.