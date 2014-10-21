Investors take Paramount to trial over U.S. movie losses

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 Investors who lost money on
mid-2000s movies such as "The Manchurian Candidate" took
Paramount Pictures to trial on Tuesday in a lawsuit that claims
the studio concealed a risky business strategy when it obtained
$40 million in financing.
Lawyers delivered opening statements before U.S. District
Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan, who is presiding over the
trial without a jury.
The investors, including a unit of Allianz SE, are
asking for $16 million as well as punitive damages for what they
said amounted to fraud. Paramount, which is owned by Viacom Inc
, says the claims are baseless.
The dispute revolves around $40 million of the $231 million
that Paramount raised through a private placement for a slate of
25 films that also included "Mean Girls."
The films were released from 2004 to 2006, and there is no
dispute that as a group they performed poorly at the box office.
Institutional investors sued in 2008, saying the studio
misrepresented its planned use of certain risk-mitigation
techniques.
Paramount failed to disclose that it had reduced its plans
to sell international distribution rights, favoring instead
increased self-distribution, the investors said.
The distribution decision meant there was less revenue to
offset losses when the movies failed to deliver financially,
according to the lawsuit.
"There was a change in strategy," James Janowitz, a lawyer
for the investors, said during opening statements. "It was not a
change in strategy my clients knew about."
Paramount's lawyer, Richard Kendall, called the investors'
theory an "after-the-fact concoction." The studio made no
promises about its use of so-called pre-sales, a strategy it
rarely used, he said.
"They did the deal, they took the risk, and they have to
live with that risk," he said.
The plaintiffs include Allianz Risk Transfer, Marathon
Structured Finance Fund, Newstar Financial and Munich Re Capital
Markets. They were junior investors in Melrose Investors LLC, a
special-purpose vehicle that in turn invested in the film slate.
Other films in the slate were "The Stepford Wives,"
"Collateral," "Coach Carter," "War of the Worlds," and "Mission
Impossible 3."
Some films succeeded. With a budget the plaintiffs said was
$22.7 million, "Mean Girls" has grossed $129 million worldwide
since its release in 2004, according to Box Office Mojo.
Overall, the movies lost money, both sides in the lawsuit
said. In court, Paramount's Kendall displayed a slide that said
films in the slate had an average production cost of $67.4
million but earned $22.2 million domestically.
The judge, Forrest, took the case on Monday after it was
transferred from another judge on her court, Thomas Griesa. It
was not immediately clear why the change was made.
The case is Allianz Risk Transfer, Inc. et al v. Paramount
Pictures Corporation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 08-10420.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Davd Ingram
and Jonathan Oatis)