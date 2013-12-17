版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 18日 星期三 01:22 BJT

Pfizer will allow Teva to sell generic Viagra

Dec 17 Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said it would allow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to sell generic forms of its Viagra anti-impotence treatment in the United States beginning in late 2017, in a settlement of longstanding patent litigation between the two drugmakers.

Pfizer's U.S. patent on Viagra lapses in 2020, meaning that Israeli drugmaker Teva, under the arrangement, could launch its generic version several years before other generic drugmakers.

Viagra began facing cheaper generics in Europe in June, including formulations sold by Teva.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐