Canada's Via Rail to cut 200 jobs

June 27 VIA Rail, Canada's government-owned passenger train company, said on Wednesday it will cut 200 jobs this year as it reduces frequencies on certain routes because of lower demand.

VIA said in a statement the cuts will reduce its unionized workforce by about 9 percent. It employs about 3,000 people.

The company did not say which routes it is targeting but Canadian Press reported that the Montreal to Halifax, Nova Scotia, route will be cut back as will the Toronto to Vancouver run.

There will also be a number of reductions in southwestern Ontario, where GO Transit commuter rail service and other commuter services are available, Canadian Press said. Ontario communities to be affected include London, Aldershot, Kitchener, and Niagara Falls, it said.

"This next phase of VIA's modernization includes adjusting frequencies on specific routes to better reflect customer demand, while maintaining service on all current routes," VIA said in a statement.

The changes will take place from July to the end of October, VIA Chief Executive Marc Laliberté said.