UPDATE 1-ViaSat Q1 misses Street on satellite launch delay

Aug 5 Satellite and wireless communications systems maker ViaSat Inc's quarterly results fell short of estimates as defense budget cuts hurt sales at its biggest segment and costs increased due to the delayed launch of its ViaSat-1 satellite.

The company now expects ViaSat-1 satellite to be launched on September 30.

For the quarter ended July 1, the company's net income nearly halved to $1.8 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with $3.3 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-offs, the company earned 17 cents a share.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $195.1 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 25 cents a share on sales of $209.9 million.

