New Issue-ViaSat Inc adds $300 mln notes

Sept 27 ViaSat Inc on Thursday added $300 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VIASAT INC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.5 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.133 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/12/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS