New Issue-ViaSat Inc adds $300 mln notes

Sept 27 ViaSat Inc on Thursday added
$300 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse,
Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: VIASAT INC 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 6.875 PCT   MATURITY    06/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103.5    FIRST PAY   12/15/2012 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.133 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/12/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

