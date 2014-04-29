Vicat to put debt reduction first as cement deals loom

PARIS, April 29 French cement maker Vicat will reduce its debts before embarking on possible acquisitions, its finance director said on Tuesday in remarks likely to be scrutinised by a sector overshadowed by talk of asset deals prompted by a major merger.

Europe's cement sector stands on the brink of a possible sweeping reorganisation as a result of the planned tie-up between France's Lafarge and Holcim of Switzerland.

The world's two largest cement producers are expected to have to sell assets worth 5 billion euros ($6.92 billion) in revenue to get the antitrust go-ahead to create a group combining some $44 billion in sales.

Analysts say Vicat is one of the firms in the spotlight because France and Switzerland are its two principal markets.

"We said several weeks ago that our priority is to reduce debt, which will increase our operating cashflow," Vicat Finance Director Jean-Pierre Souchet said when asked whether the Paris-based company was interested in assets freed up by the merger.

"Once we have recovered some financial flexibility, we will start looking at expansion projects, so everything is open - we shall see," Souchet told analysts in a conference call.

On Monday, Vicat said it expected the cement, concrete and aggregates market to stabilise in France, after a first quarter marked by warm weather at home and renewed growth in Egypt. Its first-quarter sales rose 9.2 percent to 536 million euros ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alison Williams)