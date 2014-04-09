Vice Media targets more mainstream TV deals after Fremantle tie-up

LONDON, April 9 Vice Media, the New York-based
group whose edgy reportage has proved a hit with young people,
plans to sell more content to mainstream TV groups after signing
such a deal with "American Idol" producer Fremantle Media, it
said on Wednesday.
Company founder and boss Shane Smith said its new Munchies
online food channel, launched by Fremantle and Vice at the MIPTV
television festival in Cannes, France, was typical of the kind
of deals it was looking to do to get wider distribution.
Vice Media, whose backers include Martin Sorrell's WPP
and Rupert Murdoch's 21st-Century Fox, started
as a punk magazine in Montreal in 1994. It has recently created
a buzz with high-profile stunts such as taking basketball player
Dennis Rodman to North Korea.
"We are selling more and more TV to more and more countries,
but also more and more franchises," he said in a telephone
interview, adding that producers from around the world were
lining up to speak to him.
Smith said the format of the journalism was shifting to make
it more appropriate for other broadcasters, but the off-beat
subject matter was not, with reports coming on Iran and the
militarization of the Artic.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)