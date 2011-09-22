Video conferencing firm Vidyo raises $22.5 mln

HELSINKI, Sept 22 Video technology start-up
Vidyo said on Wednesday it has raised a further $22.5 million
from venture firms to finance expansion of its sales and
marketing activities.
Existing investors Menlo Ventures, Rho Ventures, Star
Ventures and Four Rivers Group participated in the round, which
was led by QuestMark Partners, it said.
"The video conferencing market will undergo exponential
growth in the next five years and new market leaders will
emerge," Tim Krongard, Partner at QuestMark Partners, said in a
statement.
New Jersey-based Vidyo, which competes against larger rivals
Cisco's Tandberg division , Polycom and
Logitech's Lifesize , has raised in total $96 million
since founding in 2005.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)