Videocon d2h to file afresh for India IPO - official

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Videocon d2h Ltd, the satellite television arm of Videocon Group, will have to file a new draft prospectus for an initial public offering in domestic markets after fund raising via American depositary shares (ADS), Saurabh Dhoot, director of the company, told Reuters.
Videocon d2h agreed to sell ADS worth up to $375 million to U.S.-based Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp in January, which would get listed on Nasdaq stock exchange on Tuesday.
That means the company has to file a new application after filing one in October 2014 to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($113.3 million).
"We would have a market cap of close to $1.2 bln and an enterprise value of $1.5 billion after Nasdaq listing," Dhoot added. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.