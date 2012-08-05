版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 6日 星期一 01:10 BJT

New games, cost cuts may push Activision shares up 50 pct-Barron's

NEW YORK Aug 5 Videogame maker Activision Blizzard may see its share price rise significantly, helped by the impending release of a new game and a recent business partnership in China, financial newsweekly Barron's reported in its Aug. 6 edition.

Activision shares, which are down about 10 percent this year and are currently trading at about $11.25, could rise as much as 50 percent due to new products and improved cost-cutting, with one analyst at BMO Capital Markets predicting the stock to hit $17, Barron's said.

Activision, which is debt-free and repurchased shares in the first half of 2012, recently formed a partnership with Tencent Holdings, China's largest Internet provider, to make its popular "Call of Duty" game available online.

Like its competitors, the Santa Monica-based company's share price has fallen due to a slowdown in demand for packaged videogames used with traditional game consoles, challenged by the growing popularity of cheaper products played on smartphones and tablets, Barron's reported.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐