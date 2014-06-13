At E3, signs that virtual reality's time may finally be coming

| LOS ANGELES, June 13
LOS ANGELES, June 13 In 2013, Oculus VR's booth
at Electronic Entertainment Expo, the gaming industry's biggest
annual convention, was relegated to a far corner of the
showfloor near the restrooms.
What a difference a year makes. At the 2014 expo this week,
the startup, which Facebook bought in March for $2 billion, drew
crowds of oglers for its latest virtual reality headset, Oculus
Rift.
The change is a sign of the rising interest in virtual
reality platforms among publishers and developers, who hope the
years-old technology -- which creates a 360-degree view that
immerses players in fantasy settings -- can finally become a
viable platform to reverse shrinking video game industry
revenues and draw a new generation of users.
Whether gamers will buy into that remains to be seen, but
Facebook's big bet has jolted gaming companies into action.
At the expo, known as E3, Sony let gamers try out its
virtual reality headset, Project Morpheus, and teased them with
experiences such as zipping down a highway on a luge. Electronic
Arts has dedicated research teams to explore virtual
reality, even beyond headsets. Yves Guillemot, chief executive
of French video game publisher Ubisoft, told Reuters
his company is working on a virtual reality experience that's
"coming soon."
The chief executive of Oculus, Brendan Iribe, has gone on a
hiring spree for engineers, designers and developers to
fine-tune the technology, develop games in-house, and convince
others to make VR-content.
"It's just the beginning. We're all learning and making a
lot of mistakes along the way," Iribe said at the expo.
Some developers say the Rift headset has undergone
improvements in display technology in the past six months and is
inching closer to overcoming perennial obstacles to mainstream
adoption: nausea-inducing motion-blur, uncomfortably grainy
displays and sheer bulk.
"I have rarely seen this kind of very ground-up, groundswell
of developer support," said Andrew House, group CEO of Sony
Computer Entertainment. "Maybe its time has come."
Oculus and Sony are expected to begin selling their devices
next year, but content remains scarce. At E3, Playful Corp
debuted adventure game "Lucky's Tale" and CCP Games presented
space combat game "Valkyrie."
Technology companies struggle to entice developers to create
content to drive a new platform. Developers tend to balk if the
technology is untested.
"It's a vicious cycle that's hard to break unless someone
spends a lot of money on a lot of content," Wedbush Securities
analyst Michael Pachter said. "I would bet on Oculus because
Facebook's got the money."
Consulting firm KZero Worldswide projects revenue from
virtual reality hardware and software of $90 million in 2014,
and over $2 billion in 2015. Others urge caution.
"I have a belief in VR but I'm not 100 percent sold that we
are ready today," said Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson.
Still, initial consumer interest is high. Hundreds of gamers
lined up at E3 to the Oculus Rift, squirming and screeching
along to Sega's horror sci-fi game "Alien:Isolation."
"It was definitely a cool technology, but it was a little
bit disorienting at first," said California gamer and programmer
Michael de la Pena. "I'm a little bit sensitive to motion."
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Leslie Adler)