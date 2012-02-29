New Issue-Videotron Ltd sells $800mln in notes

Feb 29Videotron Ltd, a unit of Quebecor Inc, on Wednesday sold $800 million of senior unsecured note in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC, Scotia Capital, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VIDEOTRON LTD AMT $800 MLN COUPON 5.0 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 07/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.0 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/14/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 307 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 100 BPS