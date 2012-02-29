版本:
New Issue-Videotron Ltd sells $800mln in notes

Feb 29Videotron Ltd, a unit of Quebecor
Inc, on Wednesday sold $800 million of senior
unsecured note in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    The deal was increased from the originally planned $500
million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC, Scotia Capital, and
Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: VIDEOTRON LTD	
	
AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 5.0 PCT     MATURITY    07/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   07/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 5.0 PCT      SETTLEMENT  03/14/2012   	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 307 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 100 BPS

