Vidyo names NTT Data and GE veteran Kaminsky as CFO

July 16 Video technology start-up Vidyo, aiming
to become a major player in the video communications industry,
has hired veteran corporate finance specialist David Kaminsky as
chief financial officer, the company said on Monday.
New Jersey-based Vidyo, which competes against larger rivals
Cisco Systems Inc and Polycom Inc, has raised
around $100 million since its founding in 2005. Its low-cost
software platform is used by Google Inc among others.
Kaminsky joins Vidyo from NTT Data Inc, where he
was CFO. He previously ran finance operations at different
businesses of General Electric Co.
"The appointment strongly complements our management team as
we transform from a late-stage start-up to a fast growing
corporation," said Vidyo co-founder and Chief Executive Officer
Ofer Shapiro.
Shapiro, who previously told Reuters he hopes see the
company go public before 2015, declined to comment on whether
the naming a seasoned CFO was linked to listing plans.
"We want to be ready for it, so that the company can do that
at the time it chooses," Shapiro said in an interview from the
United States via Vidyo's conferencing system.
The company has not unveiled any details of its revenues,
but it is seen by analysts as one of the key challengers to
established players.