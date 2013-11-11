UPDATE 1-Vienna Insurance sees volatile 2013 results

* Assumes will miss target of avoiding earnings volatility
* Cites problems in Romania and Italy
(Adds quote and background)
VIENNA Nov 11 Austria's Vienna Insurance Group
said on Monday it expects volatile 2013 results due to
tough markets in Romania and problems at its motor insurance
business in Italy.
Emerging Europe's biggest insurer said it tried to keep
fluctuations in results as low as possible but assumed that
would not be the case this year "due to the continuing difficult
market conditions in Romania and the adverse situation of Donau
Versicherung's motor insurance business in Italy."
It based its assumptions on its current status and data it
is using to prepare third-quarter results, it said. A spokesman
gave no more details. The results are due on Nov. 28.
It said it would maintain its strategy of focusing on the
insurance markets of Austria and central and eastern
Europe while adhering to a conservative investment policy based
on a strong capitalisation.
Its first-half profit before tax fell 32 percent, weighed
down by a spike in payouts for severe weather claims and an
impairment at its business in Romania, it said in August.
Severe weather claims tripled to about 230 million euros
($308 million) in the half mainly because of the Danube flooding
in June, which hit Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.
Vienna Insurance in August announced a 75 million euro
writedown of goodwill to reflect a more pessimistic view of
prospects for its non-life business in Romania.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes and
David Evans)