UPDATE 1-H1 results keep Vienna Insurance on track for goal

* H1 gross written premiums up 3.1 pct to 4.7 bln euros

* Pretax profit up 10.4 pct to 282.2 mln

* Reiterates sees 2011 pretax profit up around 10 pct

(Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Aug 18 Vienna Insurance Group (VIGR.VI) boosted pretax profit 10.4 percent in the first half to 282.2 million euros ($397.5 million), emerging Europe's biggest insurer said on Thursday.

The Austrian group reiterated its forecast that 2011 pretax profit should rise around 10 percent while premiums grow at a lower rate.

"The success of our CEE (central and eastern Europe) strategy is shown by the fact that the profit contribution from these markets already exceeds that from Austria," Chief Executive Guenter Geyer said.

He noted that life insurance posted a small drop in Austria, while the Czech Republic showed strong growth. Group non-life premium income rose 7.6 percent, with Poland up 19.4 percent.

It reiterated its target of holding the combined ratio at about 97 percent provided the economy holds up and damage from natural disasters remains within reason.

It did not give second-quarter figures, but based on Reuters calculations it made a pretax profit of 139.4 million euros, just beating the average forecast of 136 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Vienna Insurance trades at around 10 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to peers such as Generali (GASI.MI), Axa (AXAF.PA) and Swiss Life SLHN.VX, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst estimates by their previous forecasting accuracy. (Reporting by Michael Shields)