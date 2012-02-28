UPDATE 2-VietinBank plans dollar bonds, profit rise in 2012

* VietinBank to raise $2 bln via overseas bonds

* Projects 2012 gross profit up 11 pct y/y

* Targets total assets up 19 pct y/y

By Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau

HANOI, Feb 28 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, plans to raise $2 billion this year by selling bonds overseas, a state-run news website said on Tuesday.

The Hanoi-based lender has also projected an 11-percent gross profit growth and expand its market share this year, after shareholders approved its 2012 business targets, the bank said in a statement.

It will sell the bonds in several tranches, the first of which will be a five-year bond to raise $500 million, the NDHMoney web site (ndhmoney.vn) quoted VietinBank Chairman Pham Huy Hung as saying.

VietinBank, or Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, is in negotiations to sell stakes in the firm and aims to finish the sale to a strategic partner by the end of the third quarter, Hung was quoted as saying.

VietinBank aimed to sell shares to the strategic partner at around 30,000 dong each, Hung said, well above the current price.

Its shares closed down 0.4 percent at 25,100 dong each on Tuesday, before shareholders approved the bank's business targets including profit, registered capital and the total assets for 2012 at a general meeting in Hanoi.

They have approved the annual gross profit to rise 11 percent this year to 9 trillion dong ($432.3 million), while the lender's total assets would jump 19 percent from 2011 to 550 trillion dong, the bank said.

"The business target is set to further push for growth, enlarging the market share while ensuring safety and sustainability," the lender added.

Vietnam's central bank this month set 2012 credit growth targets for individual domestic banks of between zero and 17 percent. It also put a cap on some types of loans, including real estate, as it aims to balance concerns over tight credit conditions with efforts to curb inflationary pressures.

VietinBank said its 2012 profit growth projection was based on annual credit growth of 17 percent, down from 25 percent growth in 2011.

VietinBank has received government approval to issue bonds overseas to raise $500 million, with HSBC and Barclays as advisors.

A VietinBank bond issue would test the appetite of foreign investors for Vietnamese debt, which has been weak since the late 2010 default by state-owned Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group, or Vinashin, on a $600 million syndicated loan.

Market players have questioned whether an international bond of that size for a Vietnamese bank was overly ambitious given global economic conditions, Thomson Reuters' IFR reported.

The Ministry of Finance said it has appointed an expert group to seek to raise Vietnam's credit ratings after the big three ratings agencies, Moody's, Fitch and Standard and Poor's, downgraded Vietnam last year, potentially raising the cost of capital for its companies.

VietinBank has said it planned to sell a 15 percent stake to Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia in the second half of 2011, but it has not managed to finalise the deal.