Vietnam's VietJet to buy 100 Boeing planes for $11.3 billion

HANOI May 23 Vietnam's VietJet agreed a firm order of 100 Boeing 737 MAX 200 airplanes worth $11.3 billion at list prices on Monday, making it one of the region's fastest growing low-cost carriers.

Delivery of the Boeing planes is expected to run from 2019 until 2023, when VietJet will have a fleet of more than 200 planes of both Boeing and Airbus to accommodate its expansion plan, the carrier said in a statement.

The airline also signed a $3.04 billion deal for engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies, for the 30 Airbus A321 planes that it ordered in November 2015.

