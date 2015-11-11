VietJet Air to buy 15 engines from CFM in $700 mln deal

HANOI Nov 11 Budget airline VietJet Air has
signed a $700 million contract to buy 15 engines from CFM
International, a venture between General Electric and
Snecma, a unit of France's Safran SA, the airline said
on Wednesday.
The engines will be installed on VietJet's newly ordered
Airbus A321 aircraft, the Vietnamese airline said in a
statement.
The contract was signed at the Dubai Air Show on Tuesday,
where the Vietnamese airline also ordered 30 aircraft from the
Airbus A321 family of planes for $3.6 billion as it seeks
expansion in Asia.
The deal with CFM International is the second within a year,
after a $300 million contract for engine maintenance signed in
late November 2014.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)