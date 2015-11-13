CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-VietJet Air to buy 30 engines from CFM in $700 mln deal

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
HANOI Nov 11 Budget airline VietJet Air has signed a $700 million contract to buy 30 engines from CFM International, a venture between General Electric and Snecma, a unit of France's Safran SA, the airline said on Wednesday.
The engines will be installed on VietJet's newly ordered Airbus A321 aircraft, the Vietnamese airline said in a statement.
The contract was signed at the Dubai Air Show on Tuesday, where the Vietnamese airline also ordered 30 aircraft from the Airbus A321 family of planes for $3.6 billion as it seeks expansion in Asia.
The deal with CFM International is the second within a year, after a $300 million contract for engine maintenance signed in late November 2014. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.