VietJet Air in $300 mln deal with CFM International -newspaper

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
HANOI Nov 25 Vietnam's budget airline VietJet Air has signed a $300 million contract for engine maintenance with CFM International, a venture between General Electric and Snecma, a unit of France's Safran SA, a state-run newspaper said on Tuesday.
CFM would provide technical assistance for the engines installed on 21 Airbus A320 aircraft for 12 years under the contract signed on Monday, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper said.
VietJet Air officials could not immediately be reached for comments.
Last December VietJet Air signed an $800 million deal to buy 40 engines from CFM International for Airbus aircraft, following a $9 billion agreement in September 2013 with Airbus to buy 92 jets. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.