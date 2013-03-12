Vietnam's Phuong Tay Bank plans merger with Petrovietnam Finance

HANOI, March 12 Partly private Phuong Tay Bank
said it plans to merge into Petrovietnam Finance Corp
(PVFC) as part of the Vietnamese central bank's scheme to
restructure lenders saddled with mountains of bad debt.
The tie-up will turn Phuong Tay Bank and PVFC, state oil and
gas group Petrovietnam's finance arm, into a single mid-sized
bank with combined equity of 9.16 trillion dong ($438 million),
Phuong Tay said in a merger plan sent to shareholders.
The Mekong Delta-based Phuong Tay Bank is Vietnam's 29th
partly private lender by assets. It is also known as Western
Bank.
PVFC is 78 percent owned by Petrovietnam and 10 percent
owned by Morgan Stanley.
The merger, expected to be completed this year, will rescue
Phuong Tay Bank from its bad debts, raise PVFC's competitiveness
and cut the size of Petrovietnam's stake in PVFC, the plan said.
Phuong Tay Bank said it would have "difficulties with medium
and long-term liquidity without adjustments in funding and
assets" arising from the merger.
The government has ordered Petrovietnam to sell out of PVFC
-- which has at least 2.8 trillion dong in bad debt -- and
concentrate on its core oil and gas businesses.
PVFC officials could not be reached for comment.
PVFC shares ended the morning session at 11,500 dong per
share on Tuesday, up 1.8 percent, Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
data showed.
The central bank has said around 10 ailing lenders will be
restructured by the end of this year.
So far three small lenders in Ho Chi Minh City have been
merged to form the Saigon Commercial Bank, while Habubank has
been acquired by Saigon-Hanoi Bank.
Two leading partly private lenders, Eximbank and
Sacombank, also plan to merge in the next three to five
years despite not being involved in the central bank's
consolidation plan.