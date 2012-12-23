RPT-FEATURE-In Vietnam, anti-Chinese protesters find a new outlet - soccer

By Jason Szep
HANOI Dec 23 Under the watch of plainclothes
police, midfielder Nguyen Van Phuong unleashed a powerful
left-foot drive into the top corner. Dissidents cheered from the
sidelines. "Down with China," some shouted. Phuong pumped his
fist.
As tensions between Beijing and Hanoi escalate over the
South China Sea, Vietnamese anti-China protesters who face
repeated police crackdowns are finding a new form of political
expression: soccer.
"People don't feel scared playing soccer," said Phuong, the
team captain, after a practice match in the capital, Hanoi.
They call themselves "No U FC" -- a reference to the
U-shaped line China has drawn around almost the entire South
China Sea, passing close to Vietnam, then around Malaysia and
north to the Philippines, an area where potential oil deposits,
strategic shipping routes and fishing rights converge in one of
Asia's most combustible territorial disputes.
"FC" stands for Football Club. Or, as some players say,
"Fuck China".
The team illustrates mounting resentment of China whose
sovereignty claims over the stretch of water off its south coast
and to the east of mainland Southeast Asia set it directly
against U.S. allies Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei,
Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to parts.
The club was formed after police arrested dozens of
anti-China protesters who had gathered peacefully almost every
weekend from June to August last year. They were at first
tolerated in the tightly controlled Communist country where
public dissent is rare. But the authorities feared they could
evolve into a wider, harder-to-control anti-government movement,
said several diplomats with high-level government contacts.
Some of those arrested were accused of turning against the
state. Among the protesters were intellectuals and bloggers
whose anger extended well beyond Beijing to sensitive domestic
issues - from a widening rich-poor divide to land evictions,
police brutality and restrictions on freedom of expression.
After the crackdown, Phuong and other protest leaders met at
Thuy Ta, a popular cafe near Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake, to plot
their next move. Police ordered the cafe's owners not to serve
them. They went to another cafe, and soon that was shut down.
"That's when we decided to start the soccer team," said
Phuong. "We needed a way to meet regularly."
About 30 players turned up for their first practice on Oct.
30 last year. By March, they had their first high-profile game
against a team sponsored by PetroVietnam, a state company that
has riled China by exploring for oil in the South China Sea. No
U FC's supporters waved anti-China banners and shouted "down
with Chinese aggression".
Police ordered PetroVietnam not to play, said Phuong. The
field's owner ordered them off the grounds, for good. Police
officials were unavailable to comment on this story.
CAT AND MOUSE
No U FC engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the authorities
for several months, gathering at various fields in Hanoi often
only to be shooed away. They wore black-and-white soccer jerseys
with a crossed-out U-shaped crest on the front. Emblazoned on
the back: "Hoàng Sa", the Vietnamese name for disputed islands
also known as the Paracels.
Since September, they have gathered twice a week at an
artificial-turf field owned by the military, an institution the
protesters say appears sympathetic to their cause. But
undercover police usually keep watch.
On a recent Sunday, nearly 100 No U FC members showed up.
They take pride in their diversity: one is a poet, another a
banker. Their ages range from 10 to 60. Some play barefoot.
Beyond their common beliefs, they are united by something
else: nearly all have been detained at some point, along with
supporters such as Ta Tri Hai, a violinist in a straw cowboy hat
who played folk music on the sidelines.
"We're getting stronger because of social media," said
Nguyen Van Dung, a goalkeeper and protest organiser. The club
has swelled to about 120 members who communicate closely on
Facebook.
He criticised the government for what he sees as a weak
response to assertions of Chinese sovereignty, including last
month when Chinese fishing boats were accused of cutting a
seismic cable attached to a PetroVietnam vessel exploring near
the Gulf of Tonkin.
"The Vietnam government needs to put more pressure on
China," he said.
That looks unlikely to happen.
RELUCTANCE TO COMPLAIN TOO LOUDLY
Vietnam depends heavily on China. Imported Chinese
machinery, refined oil and steel are at the heart of Vietnam's
factory-fuelled economy, stretching Vietnam's trade deficit with
China to $13 billion in 2011 from $185 million in 2001.
Chinese resentment runs deep, rooted in feelings of national
pride and the struggle for independence after decades of war and
colonialism. Faded grey pagodas etched with Chinese characters
are studded around Hanoi, a reminder of the more than 1,000
years of Chinese rule that ended in the 10th century.
Some recall the invasion of Chinese forces in northern
Vietnam in 1979 and the border skirmishes that continued into
the 1980s. Chinese money began trickling in from 1991, when ties
were normalised, reaching $120 million in investments by 1999.
Since then, Chinese investment has surged to $21 billion
when combined with the value of Hong Kong projects in Vietnam.
This helps explain Vietnam's reluctance to complain loudly
over each Beijing provocation, said diplomats.
At a Nov. 19 summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia,
China stalled debate on a resolution of maritime disputes in the
South China Sea, rebutted attempts to start formal talks on the
issue and avoided any rebuke from Obama Administration over its
territorial ambitions. While the Philippines lodged a formal
protest, there were no public statements from Vietnam.
Days later, when China's southern Hainan province authorised
police to board and seize foreign ships operating "illegally" in
its waters in the South China Sea from next year, the
Philippines, Singapore and the secretary general of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations expressed concern.
Vietnam kept silent.
Only when Chinese boats were accused of sabotaging the
Vietnamese oil exploration operation by cutting a seismic cable
did authorities issue a condemnation on Dec. 4.
Phuong, 25, wants his government to show more consistency in
its public statements over China's territorial ambitions. And he
doesn't understand why authorities won't support him.
"We're patriots," he said.
He has been arrested three times and lost his job at an
electronics shop after police pressured the owner, he said.
Teammate Le Dung is equally resolute. His wife, he said,
divorced him because he wouldn't stop protesting. Another
player, La Viet Dung, tattooed the club's logo on his arm.
Among the club's fans are well-known dissidents such as Le
Gia Khanh, 80, who was imprisoned for six years for helping
former colonial ruler France during the First Indochina War that
ended in 1954. He was jailed a second time during the Vietnam
War with the United States.
"This team exists to prove that the fire in our hearts is
still alive," he said after cheering the team from the
sidelines.