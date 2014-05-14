版本:
Singapore says companies in Vietnam industrial park JV set on fire

SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore said on Wednesday that a number of companies at the Vietnam-Singapore industrial parks in Vietnam's Binh Duong province have been broken into and set on fire.

Rioting has broken out at industrial zones in southern Vietnam during protests by thousands of workers angered by Chinese oil drilling in a contested area of the South China Sea.

Singapore's foreign ministry said it had called in Vietnam's ambassador to the city-state to register its concerns about the riots in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks I and II, which are run by a joint venture between Vietnam's Becamex IDC Corporation and a Singapore consortium led by Sembcorp Development, part of Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

"MFA requests the Vietnamese government to act immediately to restore law and order in the two VSIPs before the security situation worsens and investor confidence is undermined," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Nick Macfie)
