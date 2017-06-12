Vietnam's exporters hunt for robusta coffee as supplies dwindle

* Shift in robusta differentials squeezing Vietnam exporters
* International trade holding bulk of Vietnamese robusta
stocks
By Ana Ionova and Mai Nguyen
LONDON/HANOI, June 12 Vietnamese coffee
exporters, faced with dwindling robusta supplies in the world's
top producer, are paying up to buy beans from international
trade houses who scooped up much of the crop early in the
season.
Local exporters in Vietnam are struggling to find coffee to
fulfil their contracts, trade sources said, after farmers sold
forward much of the harvest early on in the season when global
prices hit their highest in more than five years.
The squeeze comes at a time of tight supplies in the
country, after a smaller crop this season and heavy rains during
harvesting that wreaked havoc on crop quality.
Vietnam is the world's top grower of robusta coffee, which
is mainly used to produce instant or soluble coffee.
The coffee is priced against ICE robusta futures
and international trade houses were able buy at a discount of
$50 to $70 a tonne when farmers were selling heavily.
"The international trade has been stockpiling basically,"
said one European trader. "They decided to get long early on."
Local exporters, now unable to get supplies from farmers,
have been forced to buy from the international trade houses at
premiums of $20 to $30 a tonne, industry sources in Europe and
Vietnam estimate.
They pegged profits for the international trade houses, who
have stored the coffee in their warehouses in Vietnamese ports,
at $70 to $100 a tonne.
"They used financial leverage to buy at discounts at the
beginning of the harvest season," said Phan Hung Anh, deputy
director of Anh Minh Co, a coffee-trading firm in Daklak,
Vietnam's largest coffee-growing province. "And now they sell
back to companies at premiums."
"Vietnamese firms can't do the same because their financial
capability and storage don't match those of international
trading houses."
Vietnam is expected to produce 26.3 million bags of coffee
in the 2016/17 season, down from 28.4 million in the prior
season, Rabobank figures show.
International traders were holding roughly 6.5 million 60-kg
bags (390,000 tonnes) at the end of May, out of about 9 million
in stocks in the country, sources estimated. They have sold
about 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes to local exporters, Vietnamese
traders said.
These trades have been painful for local Vietnamese
exporters, some of whom sell beans to coffee giants such as
Nestle and Jacobs Douwe Egberts.
Traders said many had sold coffee far in advance to roasters
at much lower prices and are now feeling the pinch of
strengthening differentials as they inch towards delivery.
The exporters have been left with little choice, however, as
farmers sit on their remaining good quality coffee in the hope
that prices will climb.
Farmers are holding less than 15 percent of the crop at this
point in the season, compared to about 35 percent in a typical
year, traders estimated.
Local exporters could find themselves squeezed further in
coming months as supplies continue to dwindle and differentials
strengthen before the start of the next harvest in October.
There is also a risk international trade houses may stop
selling coffee to Vietnamese exporters, as they shift attention
to delivering on their own contracts with roasters later in the
year.
"That tightness is starting to materialise," said another
trader. "And if they turn off the tap, the prices and the
differentials will go even higher."
