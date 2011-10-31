Petrovietnam bids for ConocoPhillips' Vietnam assets

HANOI Oct 31 State oil and gas group
Petrovietnam has made a bid to buy $1.5 billion in Vietnamese
oil assets in the South China Sea from ConocoPhillips , a
senior Petrovietnam official said, its formal move for the
stakes in the disputed waters.
The Hanoi-based group plans to do its utmost to acquire the
assets, Nguyen Tien Dung, Petrovietnam's Deputy Chief Executive
Officer, told Reuters on Monday.
In July, Petrovietnam's CEO had said the company may buy the
oil and gas interests in the South China Sea from ConocoPhillips
to help protect Hanoi's territorial claims, adding that the U.S.
energy firm may sell the assets as it was scaling back its
presence, possibly as part of a restructuring.
Vietnam and the Philippines have protested against
aggressive action by China in the dispute over the resource-rich
area, which covers the world's busiest sea lanes and also
provides rich fishing.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)