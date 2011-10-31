UPDATE 1-Petrovietnam bids for ConocoPhillips' Vietnam assets

(Adds quote, context)
By Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau
HANOI Oct 31 State oil and gas group
Petrovietnam has bid for $1.5 billion of ConocoPhillips
oil assets in the South China sea, a senior Petrovietnam
official said, its first formal move for the stakes in the
disputed waters.
The Hanoi-based group plans to do its utmost to acquire the
assets, Nguyen Tien Dung, Petrovietnam's Deputy Chief Executive
Officer, told Reuters on Monday.
"The investment is in our country, so we are determined,
with our largest possible efforts, to buy," Dung said.
Barclays Capital is the adviser for the bid, a source with
knowledge of the deal said.
ConocoPhillips owns a 23.25 percent stake in a complex of
four fields in block 15-1.
The three oilfields and one gas field include the Su Tu Den
and Su Tu Vang oilfields and two other fields that have not
begun operations, according to Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC),
one of the owners of the block.
Petrovietnam already owns 50 percent of block 15-1. KNOC has
14.2 percent, South Korea's SK Corp 9 percent and Monaco's
Geopetrol 3.5 percent.
The U.S. company also owns 36 percent of the Rang Dong
oilfield in block 15-2 in the Cuu Long basin and 16.3 percent in
the Nam Con Son gas pipeline project.
In July, Petrovietnam's CEO said the company may buy the
ConocoPhillips oil and gas interests in the South China Sea to
help protect Hanoi's territorial claims, adding that the U.S.
energy firm may sell the assets as it was scaling back its
presence, possibly as part of a restructuring.
Energy assets are a touchy subject in the disputed waters.
U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp recently said it had
discovered hydrocarbons in August off central Vietnam, in an
area also claimed by China.
China on Monday warned foreign energy firms against
exploration in the disputed South China Sea.
