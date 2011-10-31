UPDATE 1-Petrovietnam bids for ConocoPhillips' Vietnam assets

(Adds quote, context)

By Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau

HANOI Oct 31 State oil and gas group Petrovietnam has bid for $1.5 billion of ConocoPhillips oil assets in the South China sea, a senior Petrovietnam official said, its first formal move for the stakes in the disputed waters.

The Hanoi-based group plans to do its utmost to acquire the assets, Nguyen Tien Dung, Petrovietnam's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, told Reuters on Monday.

"The investment is in our country, so we are determined, with our largest possible efforts, to buy," Dung said.

Barclays Capital is the adviser for the bid, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

ConocoPhillips owns a 23.25 percent stake in a complex of four fields in block 15-1.

The three oilfields and one gas field include the Su Tu Den and Su Tu Vang oilfields and two other fields that have not begun operations, according to Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC), one of the owners of the block.

Petrovietnam already owns 50 percent of block 15-1. KNOC has 14.2 percent, South Korea's SK Corp 9 percent and Monaco's Geopetrol 3.5 percent.

The U.S. company also owns 36 percent of the Rang Dong oilfield in block 15-2 in the Cuu Long basin and 16.3 percent in the Nam Con Son gas pipeline project.

In July, Petrovietnam's CEO said the company may buy the ConocoPhillips oil and gas interests in the South China Sea to help protect Hanoi's territorial claims, adding that the U.S. energy firm may sell the assets as it was scaling back its presence, possibly as part of a restructuring.

Energy assets are a touchy subject in the disputed waters. U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp recently said it had discovered hydrocarbons in August off central Vietnam, in an area also claimed by China.

China on Monday warned foreign energy firms against exploration in the disputed South China Sea. (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)