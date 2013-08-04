FEATURE-Tycoon's 10-year crusade to get a Big Mac in Vietnam

| HO CHI MINH CITY
HO CHI MINH CITY Aug 5 Tycoon Henry Nguyen
mopped floors, flipped burgers and even cleaned toilets over a
10-year campaign to convince McDonald's Corp to let him
bring Big Macs and Happy Meals to communist Vietnam.
McDonald's is making a late entry into this market, where
Yum Brands Inc already has dozens of Pizza Hut and KFC
outlets and Burger King Worldwide Inc has 15
restaurants. Even Starbucks Corp debuted in Ho Chi Minh
City in February and opened its second branch last week.
Capitalism has taken root in a country that many Americans
associate more with an unpopular war than rising wealth. The
super-rich are becoming household names in Vietnam, which
showcased its first billionaire in June on the cover of its
inaugural edition of Forbes magazine.
Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American who set up Pizza Hut in
Vietnam six years ago, says he has lived and breathed
McDonald's. He studied its business model as part of his
master's degree, and pursued the Vietnam franchise opportunity
for a decade - even as he worked with rival Yum. When he visited
his hometown of Chicago, he would meet McDonald's executives at
the company's headquarters in suburban Oak Brook, Illinois.
The Golden Arches will first appear in Ho Chi Minh City in
early 2014 and later in the capital Hanoi, but the expansion
will be "step by step", said Nguyen, who worked at McDonald's in
the United States as a teenager and again this year at a
Singapore outlet.
His timing looks questionable. While rivals have gained a
firm foothold, McDonald's is opening just as the economy falters
and consumer demand is fading. Still, the 40-year-old is
convinced the local market is ripe for a McDonald's franchise.
"McDonald's showing up here shows that Vietnam is a big deal
to a lot of people. It means things are happening in Vietnam,"
Nguyen told Reuters in an interview at his swanky office here in
Vietnam's most iconic building. He is the son-in-law of Nguyen
Tan Dung, Vietnam's prime minister since 2006, but insists that
isn't why he won the McDonald's franchise deal.
McDonald's spokeswoman Becca Hary confirmed that Nguyen had
been discussing the franchise opportunity for many years, and
said he made the shortlist out of a much larger group.
"His marriage did not preclude him for participating in what
was a very competitive selection process for our partner in
Vietnam," she said, adding that the company's research into a
new market can span years and it saw "great opportunities ahead"
in Vietnam.
AFFORDABLE LUXURY
Vietnam recorded 4.9 and 5 percent economic growth,
respectively, in the first two quarters of 2013, lacklustre for
a developing Asian market, putting it on track for its slowest
annual expansion in 14 years.
Debt-laden banks are struggling to lend and at least 120,000
businesses have closed since 2011, official data shows. Retail
sales growth was 11.8 percent in the first quarter, the slowest
since 2005, and 2012's annual increase of 15.7 percent was just
half the rate recorded two years earlier.
In advanced markets, McDonald's tends to do well when the
economy weakens because cash-strapped consumers trade down to
cheaper food. But in developing economies, Western fast food has
cachet and is often priced out of the reach of the masses.
In Vietnam, a piece of KFC chicken costs about as much as a
bowl of Vietnam's trademark all-day meal, pho noodle soup, at
32,000 dong ($1.51), and a KFC meal is more than double that.
Burger King's burgers go for as much as 85,000 dong.
McDonald's has not yet opened, so pricing information was
not available, but Nguyen said he did not want to position it as
a luxury brand.
Though this once "tiger" economy might appear to be losing
its teeth, Nguyen is adamant McDonald's hasn't missed the boat.
"McDonald's doesn't look at the conditions today, they look
at the long-term potential of the market," he said. "There's a
big market here, a big part because of the demographic."
Other big brands have sussed that out too. Two-thirds of
Vietnam's 90 million population are under the age of 30, its
cities are swelling and 34 percent of its people are internet
users within easy reach of Western marketeers.
It's not just about the masses. Although average annual
income per capita is just $1,400 - one quarter that of Thailand
and a seventh of Malaysia's according to the World Bank -
Vietnam has a wealthy, status-conscious urban middle class that
enjoys splashing out on big names, expensive smartphones and top
of the range Vespa motorcycles.
"My family's business is doing well, so I don't see any
recession," said Doan Ngoc Nhu, 33, moments after handing over
200 million dong ($9,400) for an Hermes bag at a posh
Ho Chi Minh City mall.
"I chose this bag because it's expensive," added Nhu,
sporting a well-cut designer dress. "It means quality, it helps
me build an image and I care a lot about my image."
Gucci and Louis Vuitton are now readily
available for well-heeled Vietnamese urbanites. Starbucks, the
world's biggest coffee chain, sees "tremendous opportunity" in
Vietnam, a spokesperson said.
As Starbucks is aware, in a country that produces 15 percent
of the world's coffee and has an abnormally high amount of
coffee shops, it's about where, not what people are drinking.
"It makes me feel more Western, more dynamic," said student
Tran Thien Thanh, 20, perched on a modern sofa in a Starbucks in
the former Saigon thronged with customers web-surfing on iPhones
and iPads.
'SUPER-LUXURY CARS'
Luxury automaker Rolls Royce plans to open its first
showroom in Vietnam next year, targeting the entrepreneurs
unscathed from the slowdown having earned their riches in the
boom years of 2003-2008, when the economy grew an average 7.8
percent annually.
"The Rolls Royce customer owns at least $30 million or has
five or more super-luxury cars," said Minh Doan, head of Rolls
Royce Motor Cars in Hanoi. "The fundamentals are sound for long
term growth and wealth creation for Vietnam's businesses."
But there's still plenty of chains and brands that aren't
here and many companies have been put off. Infrastructure is
often inadequate, supply chains are limited, import taxes are
high. Corruption, cronyism, protectionism and excessive
bureaucracy are longstanding problems, as shown in Vietnam's
ranking of 99th out of 185 countries last year in terms of ease
of doing business, according to the World Bank.
One additional hurdle is the requirement for foreign chains
to be set up as local franchises.
"It's changing, there's good potential, but the biggest
obstacle is a lack of qualified and capable franchise partners
with skills and business knowledge," said corporate lawyer Fred
Burke, a managing partner at Baker and McKenzie in Vietnam.