UPDATE 2-Vietnam Air to buy General Electric engines for 787s

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Vietnam Airlines has agreed to
order General Electric engines to power its Boeing Co
787 Dreamliners, according to Vietnamese government
officials.
The number of engines in the order could not be learned. The
order is due to be formally announced next month in Brunei, Vu
Huy Hoang, Minister of Industry and Trade for Vietnam, told
Reuters.
For the 787 deal, "President Obama wants to witness the
signing ceremony in Brunei," Hoang said.
General Electric declined to comment. Boeing said that
Vietnam Airlines has existing orders for eight 787s and orders
for another 11 787s through leasing companies.
The Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, speaking
through a translator, said he wanted to formally announce the
details of the engine deal on Friday, but the White House had
asked for the delay until October.
Separately, Dung said Vietnamese budget airline VietJet is
in talks to buy Boeing 737 airplanes and that the contract
should be signed soon.
"The initial agreement, which is of Boeing 737 between
VietJet and Boeing, is also another contract to be signed
shortly," Dung said.
The officials spoke at a Vietnam investment forum in New
York sponsored by the International Economic Alliance and the
Asia Society.
The prime minister's comments highlighted questions around
Vietnam's expansion into regional aviation markets, coming just
days after the country's first privately owned airline placed a
$9 billion Airbus order. Following the comments
about a possible Boeing purchase by VietJet, the airline itself
dampened the prospect of an imminent order with Boeing.
VietJet Managing Director Luu Duc Khanh said after signing
the $9 billion Airbus order in Paris on Wednesday that the
airline had so far opted to use a single aircraft type. A
spokeswoman for the airline reaffirmed the comments on Friday.
Most low-cost carriers prefer to stick to one type of
aircraft to contain the cost of training and spare parts, but
long delivery lead times in the wake of a boom in aircraft
orders has forced some to split their orders.
According to Khanh, Vietnam has 0.7 passenger aircraft for
every 1 million people in its population, compared with 7 in
Malaysia and 15 in Australia.
Vietnam Airlines, the traditional national flag carrier, has
a mixed fleet of Airbus and Boeing jets and has ordered both the
Boeing 787 and its future competitor, the Airbus A350.
It has also expressed interest in the Airbus A380
superjumbo.