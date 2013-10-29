Vietnam Airlines signs $1.7 bln deal to buy GE engines - source

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
HANOI Oct 29 National carrier Vietnam Airlines has placed an order for General Electric (GE) engines to power its Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners in a deal worth around $1.7 billion, a source with knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
The airline has placed an order for 40 engines, which will be installed on the 787s to be delivered by 2015, Vietnam Airlines and GE said in a joint statement on Monday, without disclosing the value of the deal.
A Vietnam Airlines spokesman declined to comment on the value of the transaction.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.