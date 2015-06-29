Vietnam to spend $257 mln on port, storage for oil products

HANOI, June 29 State oil and gas PetroVietnam
group said it has begun construction of an oil and gas terminal
on Phu Quoc island off the country's southern coast at a
combined investment of 5.6 trillion dong ($260 million).
The site will include oil storage tanks and is in
preparation for tapping gas fields in blocks B, 48/95 and 52/97,
which are 120 km southwest of Phu Quoc.
PetroVietnam acquired stakes in the blocs after buying all
of U.S. oil major Chevron Corp's upstream assets in
Vietnam, it said in a statement on Sunday.
PetroVietNam Technical Services Corp, a subsidiary
of the oil and gas group, will invest 4.2 trillion dong to build
the port, with the first phase to be completed in the second
quarter of 2017, said the statement.
The non-bonded storage - to be paid for by PetroVietnam Oil
Corp (PV Oil) - will hold 70,000 cubic metres of oil products
and handle vessels of up to 80,000 tonnes in its first phase,
which is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2017,
the statement said.
Both foreign and domestic oil companies will be able to
lease storage space at the port for oil product exports to third
countries, PV Oil chief executive Doan Van Nhuom was quoted as
saying in the statement.
($1=21,819 dong)
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Tom Hogue)