Vietnam says Google will cooperate in removal of "toxic" content

HANOI May 26 Google Inc's parent firm, Alphabet
, will work with Vietnam's communist government to
stamp out "toxic" and illegal information on its platform, the
Southeast Asian nation said on Friday.
Vietnam tolerates little dissent and human rights groups and
western countries have criticized its arrests of anti-government
bloggers.
In February, Vietnam complained about "toxic"
anti-government and offensive content on Facebook and
Google's YouTube application, pressuring domestic firms to
withhold advertising until the social media firms found a
solution.
Alphabet made the assurance during a meeting of Chairman
Eric Schmidt and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in
Hanoi on Friday, the government said on its website.
"Mr. Eric Schmidt said (he) will tightly cooperate with
Vietnam to remove toxic information violating Vietnamese laws
and will consider opening a representative office in the
country," it said in a statement.
Google said it had no immediate plan for an office in
Vietnam, however.
"We have clear policies for removal requests from
governments around the world, and those policies have not
changed," spokesman Taj Meadows said in an email.
"We rely on governments to notify us of content that they
believe is illegal through official processes, and where
appropriate, will restrict it after a thorough review."
Besides meeting the prime minister, Schmidt met Vietnamese
people engaged in fields ranging from technology to healthcare
and art, including singer and activist Mai Khoi.
"I told Eric about Vietnam's internet censorship issue and
he said he knew about it and would try to improve internet
freedom here in a delicate way," Khoi told Reuters.
Vietnam makes up a very small part of the business
operations of companies such as Facebook and Google, but is one
of Asia's fastest growing economies and a hot investment target
for global consumer brands.
YouTube and Facebook account for two-thirds of digital media
market share in Vietnam, the domestic agency Isobar Vietnam
says.
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)