Compelling Vietnam: Foreign investors unfazed by Trump's trade deal rebuff

* Foreign direct investment rises despite U.S. abandoning
TPP
* Investment minister says reforms to continue
* Costs much lower than China for manufacturing
* Challenge to find the most highly skilled workers
By Mai Nguyen
HANOI, June 22 Every 45 seconds or so, a neatly
wrapped VanHeusen dress shirt destined for a J C Penney store in
the United States drops off a new production line at a factory
north of Vietnam's capital.
Next door, rice paddies the size of 40 football fields have
been filled for the $320 million textile mill which Hong Kong
based TAL Group plans to build so it won't need to import cloth
for the shirts.
As elsewhere in Vietnam, there has been no sign of an impact
on investment plans since U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned
the proposed Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal which
had been expected to benefit Vietnam more than any country.
In fact, foreign direct investment rose 6 percent
year-on-year to $6.15 billion in the first five months of 2017.
Cheap labour is an obvious lure for foreign investors. TAL's
chief executive, Roger Lee, said Vietnam also scores highly on
middle management, work ethic and government policy.
Though the removal of U.S. import tariffs under a TPP pact
would have been a bonus, Lee said he had no second thoughts
about investment plans after Trump pulled out of the deal soon
after taking office.
"Vietnam is a very compelling proposition," said Lee.
The wage for garment workers is $250 a month in Vietnam,
compared to $700 in China, where TAL recently shut a factory for
cost reasons.
The removal of tariffs of up to about 30 percent would have
made clothing firms particular beneficiaries of the TPP deal,
which had been forecast to add 28 percent to Vietnam's exports
and 11 percent to its gross domestic product over a decade.
Other clothing firms were also not discouraged by the
scrapping of the deal. Lawsgroup's chief executive, Bosco Law,
told Reuters it was now seeking to expand from its three
factories with 10,000 workers.
Vietnam's trade surplus over the United States - the sixth
biggest last year - has come under scrutiny as a result of
Trump's "America First" policy to bring manufacturing jobs back
to America. But it hasn't discouraged investment.
"We have started working for a couple of American
manufacturing companies that contacted us after the TPP's demise
and that are willing to relocate part of their operations from
China," said Oscar Mussons, Senior Associate at Dezan Shira and
Associates professional services firm.
CHEAPER THAN CHINA
Vietnam has been a big winner as Chinese manufacturing costs
have risen and China itself is now one of the three biggest
investors in Vietnam.
The TPP deal would have further improved access to U.S. and
other markets for manufacturers based there, but also bound
Vietnam to reforms meaning everything from opening up food
import markets to strengthening labour rights.
Investment and Planning Minister Nguyen Chi Dung told
Reuters that Vietnam planned to go ahead with its commitments
under TPP anyway - both to strengthen the economy and because of
other trade deals, such as one with the European Union. The 11
remaining TPP members are also still trying to keep it alive.
Dung said Vietnam had a target of $10 billion a year in
foreign direct investment over the next five years – compared to
nearly $16 billion in 2016 alone – as it sought a change in the
type of investment it wants to draw.
"Before we focused on quantity, now we switch to quality,"
Dung said. "Higher technology, higher added value, less use of
energy, less use of raw materials, less cheap labour."
That is where Vietnam has a greater challenge. It lags
competitors for top skills. The proportion of secondary school
leavers going on to further studies is a third higher in China
and over three times higher in South Korea.
“Vietnam is still a very attractive country, but companies
might not invest as much as expected because they find the
employees lack the skills for that added value,” Mussons said.
“Companies have been too focused on reducing costs and not
enough on training.”
(Additional reporting and writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)