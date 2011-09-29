CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Vietnam advances nuclear construction plan with Japan

(Corrects name of entity in paragraph 9 to Electricity of
Vietnam group, not Energy of Vietnam group.)
* Japan to export nuclear technology despite Fukushima
crisis
* Japan energy minister meeting with Lithuanian counterpart
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan Atomic Energy Co said on
Wednesday it reached an agreement to conduct a feasibility study
to build one of Vietnam's first nuclear power plants, marking a
step in Japan's efforts to export its nuclear technology to the
Southeast Asian country.
Last October, Vietnam chose to partner with Japan in the
construction of two nuclear reactors in Ninh Thuan province of
central Vietnam. It also plans to build two more in the same
region, using Russian technology, aiming for operations of all
four reactors in the early 2020s.
Japan Atomic Energy said that it took more time than
expected to reach a deal but that it had nothing to do with the
disaster at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima nuclear plant
after the earthquake and tsunami in March.
The radiation crisis heightened safety concerns in Japan,
the world's third-biggest nuclear power generator, and kept
several reactors shut for regular maintenance from restarting.
Still, the government decided this month that Japan should
keep exporting nuclear technology while ensuring that its safety
is among the highest levels in the world.
Japan's trade and energy minister, Yukio Edano, is scheduled
to meet his Lithuanian counterpart on Wednesday as negotiations
are under way for the EU member state to build a nuclear plant.
Edano is expected to exchange views on nuclear technology
given that Lithuania has picked Hitachi and a combined
Hitachi-U.S. General Electric company to continue talks
on building a new nuclear power plant, a ministry official said.
Japan Atomic, a power wholesaler which runs three nuclear
reactors in central Japan, said the cost of its feasibility
study in Vietnam of 2 billion yen ($26 million) would be fully
covered by government subsidies.
It is required to report to Electricity of Vietnam group
(EVN) by March 2013 the results of its study on environment,
including its assessment on tsunamis, and the feasibility of the
construction plan.
"It took about six months more than we had expected. But
that was due to Vietnam's prolonged administrative process. It
had nothing to do with the March disaster," Youichi Nonaka,
Japan Atomic's managing director, said at a news conference.
"Vietnam has been always enthusiastic in calling Japan for
cooperation since the disaster," he added.
($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)