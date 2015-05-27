Vietnam's Petrolimex seeks to sell stake to JX Nippon Oil

HANOI May 27 Petrolimex, Vietnam's largest oil
product importer and distributor, is seeking to sell a stake of
between 15 and 25 percent to Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
, a Petrolimex executive was quoted on Wednesday as
saying.
The Hanoi-based firm has been accelerating talks with the
Japanese company over the sale, Dinh Viet Tien, chief of
Petrolimex's Supervisory Board, was quoted by the official
Vietnam News daily as saying. He gave no value for the sale.
In December 2014 Petrolimex signed a memorandum of
understanding with the Japanese firm, under which JX Nippon Oil
& Energy would become a strategic investor in Petrolimex via a
share issue, Petrolimex has said.
Petrolimex Management Board will continue talks with the
strategic investor over the share issue for raising its
registered capital, while reducing the state ownership to below
75 percent, Petrolimex said in a separate statement issued on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)