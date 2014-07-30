VIETNAM PRESS-Intel to make 80 pct of global computer chips in Vietnam - Tuoi Tre

Intel's factory in Vietnam will produce 80 percent of the firm's computer chips globally by July 2015, according to an Intel Products Vietnam official, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports.

Intel has invested around $450 million and employs 1,000 people at its facility in Vietnam, according to the report.

