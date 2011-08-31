Foreign banks seek to advise VietinBank's offshore bond

HANOI Aug 31 Ten foreign bidders have submitted
bids to become advisers for VietinBank , Vietnam's
largest partly private lender by assets, as it seeks to raise up
to $1 billion via international bonds, an official at the
Vietnamese bank said on Wednesday.
"Our shareholder's meeting has approved to raise between
$500 million and $1 billion via international bonds but the
adviser would help us decide the right amount," the official
said.
She said many of the bidders attending the Tuesday tender
were foreign banks.
The Hanoi-based bank received bids from banks including
Goldman Sachs , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
, HSBC and Morgan Stanley , the Vietnam
Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Standard Chartered Bank , J.P. Morgan Chase Bank,
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and BNP Paribas were also
among other bidders, the newspaper said.
VietinBank hoped to sell the bond in the earliest time
possible, the Vietnam Economic Times said without providing
further details.
VietinBank, 10 percent owned by the International Finance
Corporation, has said it planned to raise bonds overseas this
year to finance major projects.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anshuman Daga)