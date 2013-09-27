VietJet to order Boeing 737s shortly, prime minister says

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Vietnamese budget airline
VietJet is in talks to buy Boeing Co 737 airplanes and
the contract should be signed "shortly," the nation's prime
minister said on Friday.
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, through a translator, said
the agreement between Boeing and VietJet is an initial contract
for the purchase. On Wednesday, VietJet agreed a provisional
order for up to 92 Airbus jets worth $9 billion at list
prices.
The Vietnamese prime minister was speaking at a Vietnam
investment forum in New York sponsored by the International
Economic Alliance and the Asia Society.
Dung described upcoming business contracts with U.S.
companies and Vietnam. "The initial agreement which is of Boeing
737 between Vietjet and Boeing is also another contract to be
signed shortly," Dung said.