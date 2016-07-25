Vietnam gets loans from World Bank to aid competitiveness, green growth

HANOI, July 25 The World Bank and Vietnam on
Monday signed agreements under which the country will get $371
million in loans and grants to support its economic
competitiveness, green growth and water management.
The bank, Switzerland and Canada will give a combined $162
million loan and grant mixture to boost Vietnam's financial
sector stability, reform state-owned enterprises and improve the
business environment, the bank said in a statement.
Separately, Vietnam will borrow $90 million from the World
Bank to support its climate change and green growth policy
actions and $119 million for urban water supply and wastewater
treatment project, the statement said.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)