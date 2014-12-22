版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 22日 星期一 20:51 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vigmed Holding signs distribution deal in Switzerland

(Corrects translation of the country name in the story.)

Dec 22 Vigmed Holding Publ AB

* Says signs distribution deal in Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

