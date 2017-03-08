UPDATE 1-PepsiCo bidding for Brazilian dairy company Vigor -newspapers

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
(Adds PepsiCo's comment in fifth paragraph)
SAO PAULO, March 8 PepsiCo Inc has bid to acquire Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, according to reports published in two Brazilian newspapers on Wednesday.
Valor Econômico cited unnamed industry sources in reporting that U.S.-based PepsiCo had made two bids, the second of which was about 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion). It said the current owner, J&F Investimentos Ltda, had not agreed on the value of a deal.
J&F, which also owns meatpacker JBS SA and wood pulp producer Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, has sought competing bids from other companies such as French Group Lactalis, the controlling owner of Parmalat, according to Valor.
Newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB also had eyed the possible acquisition.
PepsiCo told Reuters in an email that it did not comment on rumors or speculation. Representatives for J&F, Lactalis and Lala did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 3.14 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes and Bill Trott)
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: