版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 16日 星期六 01:00 BJT

Viko hires Credit Suisse to sell it for up to $1bln-sources

| LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 15

LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 15 Family-owned Turkish electric appliances maker Viko has hired Credit Suisse to sell the business in a deal worth between $500 million and $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

Viko's founders have decided to sell after being approached by prospective buyers. They wanted to exit the business but had no suitor lined-up, the people said.

Viko was not immediately available for comment while Credit Suisse declined to comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐