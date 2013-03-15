UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse hired to sell Viko for up to $1bln-sources

BRIEF-Tesla says while Model 3 will be its newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' - blog
* "While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' or the next generation Tesla" - blog
By Sophie Sassard and Seda Sezer
LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 15 Family-owned Turkish electric appliances maker Viko has hired Credit Suisse to sell it in a deal likely to be worth between $500 million and $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.
Viko's founders have decided to sell after being approached by prospective buyers. They want to exit the business because they haven't been able to find a successor within the family to take it on, the people said.
They are hoping to fetch about $800 million based on a valuation of 14 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which is currently around $60 million, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private.
Sector players such as France's Schneider Electric and Legrand, Switzerland's ABB, U.S. rivals Eaton and Hubbell and private equity firm KKR are expected to show interest in Viko, the people said.
This is because Viko, whose products range from socket outlets to building automation systems, has strong cash flows and exposure to Turkey's growing economy, they added.
Viko and ABB could not be reached for immediate comment.
Credit Suisse, Legrand and Schneider declined to comment.
Bankers advising companies on merger and acquisition strategies say mid-size deals involving privately-owned firms are likely to represent a bigger share of dealmaking in 2013.
In Germany in particular, small-to-medium size companies known as Mittelstand are likely to appeal to larger industrials rivals, including Chinese and Japanese companies, bankers said.
* "While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' or the next generation Tesla" - blog
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.
* On March 31, co's unit, others entered into formal amendment to amended and restated agreement of agreement dated November 17, 2014