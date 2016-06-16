Vimeo wins U.S. appeal in music copyright case

| NEW YORK, June 16
NEW YORK, June 16 Video-sharing website Vimeo
LLC cannot be held liable for copyright infringement for
unknowingly hosting older music uploaded by its users, a U.S.
appeals court ruled on Thursday, dealing a blow to record labels
seeking broader protections.
In a victory for internet service providers, the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in New York also held that the mere
fact that Vimeo employees had viewed videos with copyrighted
sound recordings was not enough to prove the company ignored red
flags of infringement.
The case, pursued by Capitol Records and Sony Corp
units, was closely watched in Silicon Valley, with Vimeo's
appeal drawing support from Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
, Alphabet Inc's Google, and other companies.
"Today's ruling by the Second Circuit is a significant win
for not just Vimeo, but all online platforms that empower
creators to share content with the world," Michael Cheah,
Vimeo's general counsel, said in a statement.
A lawyer for Capitol Records, a unit of Vivendi SA,
and the Sony units declined to provide immediate comment.
The case focused on the interpretation of the Digital
Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
The law protects internet service providers from liability
when users upload copyrighted content while requiring them to
remove the material if they receive notice or otherwise become
aware of the infringement.
The lawsuit, filed in 2009, alleged copyright infringement
over music in 199 videos that Vimeo users had uploaded to the
site.
U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in 2013 ruled Vimeo was
protected under the DMCA safe harbor provisions with regard to
153 videos.
But she held that the safe harbor was not applicable to
recordings from before 1972, the year Congress first included
them in the scope of federal copyright law. Pre-1972 recordings
are protected by state law.
She also said Vimeo could face trial over whether it had
known of "red flags" that made infringement apparent.
Thursday's ruling reversed those holdings. Writing for the
three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Pierre Leval said that
interpreting the act as leaving providers exposed to liability
under state copyright laws would defeat Congress' intent.
"Service providers would be compelled either to incur heavy
costs of monitoring every posting to be sure it did not contain
infringing pre-1972 recordings, or incurring potentially
crushing liabilities under state copyright laws," he wrote.
The case is Capitol Records LLC et al v. Vimeo LLC et al,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-1048.
