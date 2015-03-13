Vimpelcom names former SFR boss as new CEO

MOSCOW, March 13 Telecoms group Vimpelcom Ltd
has named Jean-Yves Charlier, former head of France's
second-largest mobile operator SFR, as its new chief executive.
The new boss faces a tough challenge, with Vimpelcom having
warned last month it expects a difficult year ahead, mainly due
to the economic crises in Russia and Ukraine.
The Amsterdam-based mobile operator, which piled up more
than $20 billion of debts when expanding outside Russia in 2011,
is also reportedly in talks with Hutchison Whampoa
over merging their Italian units.
Charlier will replace Jo Lunder as CEO of the firm, which
operates in Russia, Italy and several emerging markets. Lunder
is stepping down and will advise private equity firm APAX on
investment opportunities, Vimpelcom said on Friday.
Lunder, who has been in Vimpelcom's top job since July 2011,
will leave the role on Apr. 13 but will serve as an adviser to
Charlier during a transition period until July 13, it added.
Before he was chief executive at SFR, Charlier served as
Vivendi's telecoms chief and as the CEO of education
technology solutions firm Promethean.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne has 47.9
percent of voting rights in Vimpelcom, while Norway's Telenor
has 43 percent.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Pravin Char)